The Business Times
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The quiet decision that helped Singapore weather the Hormuz shock

As the city-state takes chairmanship of Asean, it can help the region prepare for future disruptions

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    • Singapore has announced that Saudi crude will be stored at the Jurong Rock Caverns from 2027.
    • Singapore has announced that Saudi crude will be stored at the Jurong Rock Caverns from 2027. PHOTO: JTC CORP

    Stephanie Duran

    Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHEN Singapore GasCo was established in May 2025, few could have predicted how quickly it would prove its worth.

    Conceived after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine exposed the risks of piecemeal liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracting by individual power generators, the centralised gas buyer began operating with little fanfare.

    Yet, by March 2026, it had come to the forefront of Singapore’s response to an energy crisis in the Middle East.

    Oil and gasEnergy securitySingaporeAsean

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