Growth remains firmly on the agenda – the difference lies in how it is structured

SINGAPORE’S hiring outlook for early 2026 has softened. ManpowerGroup’s survey put net employment outlook at around 15 per cent, the weakest since 2022, with nearly half of employers planning to hold headcount steady rather than expand.

On its own, that can look like a slowdown. But alongside the announcements in Singapore’s Budget 2026, the mood feels less like retrenchment and more like adjustment.

In his speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reinforced several priorities that will shape workforce decisions this year: expanded SkillsFuture support, including enhanced mid-career training allowances; further enterprise support measures to help businesses manage costs and lift productivity; and continued investment in artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and advanced technologies.