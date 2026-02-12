The Business Times
Singapore’s cautious hiring outlook isn’t about fewer jobs – it’s about different ones

Growth remains firmly on the agenda – the difference lies in how it is structured

    • Budget 2026 reinforces Singapore's ambition to remain a hub for advanced services and digital leadership.
    Richard Farmer

    Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 06:52 PM

    SINGAPORE’S hiring outlook for early 2026 has softened. ManpowerGroup’s survey put net employment outlook at around 15 per cent, the weakest since 2022, with nearly half of employers planning to hold headcount steady rather than expand.

    On its own, that can look like a slowdown. But alongside the announcements in Singapore’s Budget 2026, the mood feels less like retrenchment and more like adjustment.

    In his speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reinforced several priorities that will shape workforce decisions this year: expanded SkillsFuture support, including enhanced mid-career training allowances; further enterprise support measures to help businesses manage costs and lift productivity; and continued investment in artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and advanced technologies.

