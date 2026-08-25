Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 25)

The portfolio is said to include a row of seven shophouses in Duxton Road next to the Duxton Reserve hotel. PHOTO: BT,FILE

Stories you might have missed

Deal brewing for portfolio of 50 conservation shophouses at about S$500million

[SINGAPORE] Talks are under way for the sale of a portfolio of about 50 conservation shophouses in Singapore, at a price expected to be about S$500 million.

New Woodlands Gateway industrial hub takes shape as RTS Link nears completion

[SINGAPORE] A new business hub planned in the north of Singapore, designed to connect directly with the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, is beginning to take shape with Taiwanese technology group FIC Global’s (FICG) move into the Woodlands Gateway district.

Singapore to make bid to host international tribunal for investor-state disputes

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] A new international tribunal hearing disputes between foreign investors and states is in the works, and Singapore will put in a bid to host it, said Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Tuesday (Aug 25).

Forbes Asia names 15 Singapore firms on list of 100 small companies to watch in 2026

[SINGAPORE] Forbes Asia released its sixth annual edition of the 100 to Watch list on Tuesday (Aug 25) – a compilation of small businesses and startups on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region – which featured 15 Singapore companies.

Cheering DBS’ stellar performance and Temasek’s dominance in economy, stock market

[SINGAPORE] Of late, Singapore’s largest company by market capitalisation DBS Group Holdings : D05 +1.11% has been reporting a string of impressive results.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore commit to keeping the Straits of Malacca and Singapore free

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep the Straits of Malacca and Singapore free, open and safe for international shipping.