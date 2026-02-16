Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 16)

Among the three market segments, Outside Central Region led in condo and private apartment sales, accounting for neary 40% of sales in January. PHOTO: BT FILE

January new home sales down 57% yoy at 466 units, with two new projects launched

INCLUDING executive condominiums, 990 units are sold that month with 1,534 units launched.

Singapore’s key exports up 9.3% in January, fuelled by electronics shipments on strong AI demand

NON-OIL exports to all but two of the Republic’s top 10 markets grow.

Positive reaction to market reforms opens door to broader enhancement of growth capital sector

THE result could be a bigger pipeline of new listings, and some struggling listed companies going private.

Market income supports home affordability, but ensuring prices grow in line with wages still matters

SHOULD the HDB income ceiling account for non-employment income as well?

Amova bets on ‘new Singapore sectors’ as MAS expands EQDP

IT BELIEVES these industries represent the structural future of the country’s economy.

SIA Group’s passenger traffic up 0.7% in January

SINGAPORE Airlines and Scoot carried 3.7 million passengers in January, 4.1% higher year on year.