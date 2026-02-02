Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 2)

Bullion retailers and pawnbrokers whose inventory values are directly tied to spot prices also retreated. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Stories you might have missed

Singapore to trial its green jet fuel procurement with 9 firms including Temasek, Google and SIA

[SINGAPORE] The Republic will carry out the first test of its national sustainable aviation fuel procurement system this year in a trial with nine companies.

HDB to launch 1,600 BTO flats in Lakeview and Shunfu; first new supply in over 40 years

[SINGAPORE] The Housing & Development Board (HDB) will launch a 1,200-unit Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Lakeview this June, kicking off the first supply of new public housing in the Lakeview and Shunfu areas in more than four decades.

How strong is the Singdollar? These charts show how it is performing against regional currencies

[SINGAPORE] The first month of 2026 has seen a broad shift in foreign exchange trends. The strength of the US dollar has receded, with the greenback trading near 11-year lows against the Singapore dollar.

SGX-listed gold-linked counters lose steam on yellow metal’s decade-worst retreat

[SINGAPORE] After a sharp correction that saw gold shed as much as 10 per cent on Monday (Feb 2), shares of pawnbrokers and other gold players on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were dragged lower.

Singapore to establish national space agency NSAS under MTI

[SINGAPORE] The Republic will set up the National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) under the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) from Apr 1.

Seeing positives for Singapore Reits from investors’ support of Keppel Reit’s DPU-dilutive MBFC Tower 3 acquisition

[SINGAPORE] Investors buy real estate investment trusts (Reits) to earn recurrent income from periodic distributions. Managers therefore strive to grow a trust’s distribution per unit (DPU).