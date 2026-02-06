Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 6)

On Thursday (Feb 5), Keppel announced that Piyush Gupta will be appointed chairman come Apr 17. PHOTO: BT FILE

Keppel’s special dividend yet to include billion-dollar sale of M1

[SINGAPORE] Keppel’s proposed special dividend of S$0.13 per share helped push the company’s shares up over 6 per cent in a single day.

Why is silver whipsawing while gold steadies? Here’s what investors should know

[SINGAPORE] Silver see-sawed between gains and losses on Friday (Feb 6), plunging nearly 10 per cent in early trade to US$64 an ounce, and then rebounding by around 6 per cent past US$70 an ounce.

High Court strikes down S$6,000 fee charged to Parklane mall for unauthorised service road use

[SINGAPORE] The High Court has ruled that S$6,000 in administrative fees charged to Parklane Shopping Mall for unauthorised use of an adjacent service road is an unenforceable penalty, after the mall’s management corporation and the road owner failed to agree on access terms.

SMEs get fast track to enterprise-ready AI under new Microsoft-led programme

[SINGAPORE] Microsoft on Friday (Feb 6) launched a programme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises in developing and implementing enterprise-ready artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Singapore bets on K-pop’s soft power for long-term tourism and branding gains

[SINGAPORE] Exclusive concert deals, destination partnerships and a K-pop training academy – Singapore is betting big on South Korean pop culture as part of a longer-term push to boost tourism and reinforce its position as a regional entertainment hub.

Piyush Gupta to be Keppel chairman: What the ex-DBS chief has been up to post-retirement

[SINGAPORE] Piyush Gupta signed off from his 15-year tenure at the helm of DBS Group last March, but has since begun wearing many other hats and stayed at the heart of Singapore’s corporate scene.