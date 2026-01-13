The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 13)

    • The apartments in the rear block of The Centrepoint next to Cuppage Terrace.
    Published Tue, Jan 13, 2026 · 06:05 PM

    Stories you might have missed

    Frasers Property gaining full ownership of The Centrepoint rear block not a sure thing

    THE dynamic could change if the owner of Cuppage Terrace puts his asset up for sale soon, too.

    Singapore port achieves record high performance in 2025

    THE country overtook Hong Kong after hundreds of vessels reflagged from the Chinese city to the Republic in September and October.

    Second Woodlands EC site sets record with top bid of S$794 psf ppr from Sim Lian

    THE bid is 1.5% higher than the previous record bid of S$782 psf ppr, placed for a nearby site last August.

    260 workers receive S$600,000 in salary relief after their firms were wound up

    THE short-term relief fund is meant for employers unable to pay salary arrears due to business failure.

    Watchdog will step in if commercial property transactions result in substantially less competition: Low Yen Ling

    CCS will intervene if it picks up signals that organisations are coordinating their behaviour to raise prices or reduce quality, she adds.

    Mind the costs of using CPF savings to buy a home

    AIM for higher payouts under CPF Life and enjoy good interest rates on CPF savings.

    Daily Debrief

