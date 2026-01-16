Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 16)

The review will cover only HSBC Life Singapore, and consider all options for the insurance manufacturing business. No decision has been made. PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Higher occupancy cap for HDB, private home rentals extended until end-2028 to meet strong demand

[SINGAPORE] The rental occupancy cap, which currently allows eight unrelated tenants to reside in larger Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats and private residences, will be extended until Dec 31, 2028, to meet sustained rental demand.

‘Sweet spot’ in 2026: Maybank lists top picks among Reits and stocks to tap yield and growth

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s equity market is entering a “sweet spot” in 2026, supported by a rare convergence of macro resilience, structural reforms and attractive valuations, said Maybank.

Vietnam takes first leap into chip fabrication with Viettel-led fab

[HO CHI MINH CITY] Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms giant Viettel Group broke ground on the country’s first semiconductor wafer fabrication plant on Friday (Jan 16), marking a costly but symbolic step forward in Hanoi’s goal of building a chipmaking ecosystem and moving up the global technology value chain.

HSBC weighs future of Singapore life insurance business as analysts assess impact on wealth strategy

[SINGAPORE] HSBC said on Friday (Jan 16) that it would conduct a strategic review of HSBC Life, its insurance manufacturing business in Singapore.

Singapore’s key exports growth eases to 6.1% in December as pharma drags

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s key exports rose by a slower-than-expected 6.1 per cent year on year in December, bolstered by electronics shipments but weighed down by pharmaceuticals, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Friday (Jan 16).

Changi Airport doubles supplemental China flights to 600 ahead of CNY travel surge

[SINGAPORE] Six airlines at Changi Airport will be offering over 600 supplementary flights to as many as 15 Chinese cities to cater to an anticipated increase in travel demand over the coming Chinese New Year holiday.