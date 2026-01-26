The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 26)

Summarise
Published Mon, Jan 26, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • Creditors allege that the Autobahn group has refused to divulge the whereabouts of cars that are meant to be repossessed.
    • Creditors allege that the Autobahn group has refused to divulge the whereabouts of cars that are meant to be repossessed. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Stories you might have missed

    Court imposes freezing order on Autobahn group companies, directors amid allegations of fraud and bad faith

    CAR distributors contend that forged documents were used to double finance car loans; almost 300 cars meant for repossession cannot be located.

    Singapore turns to next-generation power systems to scale AI, train future workforce

    THIS comes as the Republic transitions to a low-carbon energy grid while advancing regional net-zero ambitions.

    Singapore factory activity rises 8.3% in December, beating expectations

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    EXCLUDING the volatile biomedical cluster, manufacturing output is 16%.

    Rolex to runways: Vietnam’s luxury retail king leads a family empire built on discipline

    JOHNATHAN Hanh Nguyen is now looking to grow his half-a-billion-dollar conglomerate some more.

    Singapore dollar hits 11-year high against greenback

    SINGDOLLAR breaches 1.27 level, its strongest since 2014, driven by intervention rumours.

    SGX-listed pawnbrokers, stocks ride gold rally as precious metal breaks US$5,000 level

    GOLD prices are still rising on a steep trajectory amid geopolitical tensions.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More