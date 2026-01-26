Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 26)
- Creditors allege that the Autobahn group has refused to divulge the whereabouts of cars that are meant to be repossessed. PHOTO: BT FILE
Court imposes freezing order on Autobahn group companies, directors amid allegations of fraud and bad faith
CAR distributors contend that forged documents were used to double finance car loans; almost 300 cars meant for repossession cannot be located.
Singapore turns to next-generation power systems to scale AI, train future workforce
THIS comes as the Republic transitions to a low-carbon energy grid while advancing regional net-zero ambitions.
Singapore factory activity rises 8.3% in December, beating expectations
EXCLUDING the volatile biomedical cluster, manufacturing output is 16%.
Rolex to runways: Vietnam’s luxury retail king leads a family empire built on discipline
JOHNATHAN Hanh Nguyen is now looking to grow his half-a-billion-dollar conglomerate some more.
Singapore dollar hits 11-year high against greenback
SINGDOLLAR breaches 1.27 level, its strongest since 2014, driven by intervention rumours.
SGX-listed pawnbrokers, stocks ride gold rally as precious metal breaks US$5,000 level
GOLD prices are still rising on a steep trajectory amid geopolitical tensions.
