Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 26)

Creditors allege that the Autobahn group has refused to divulge the whereabouts of cars that are meant to be repossessed. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Court imposes freezing order on Autobahn group companies, directors amid allegations of fraud and bad faith

CAR distributors contend that forged documents were used to double finance car loans; almost 300 cars meant for repossession cannot be located.

Singapore turns to next-generation power systems to scale AI, train future workforce

THIS comes as the Republic transitions to a low-carbon energy grid while advancing regional net-zero ambitions.

Singapore factory activity rises 8.3% in December, beating expectations

EXCLUDING the volatile biomedical cluster, manufacturing output is 16%.

Rolex to runways: Vietnam’s luxury retail king leads a family empire built on discipline

JOHNATHAN Hanh Nguyen is now looking to grow his half-a-billion-dollar conglomerate some more.

Singapore dollar hits 11-year high against greenback

SINGDOLLAR breaches 1.27 level, its strongest since 2014, driven by intervention rumours.

SGX-listed pawnbrokers, stocks ride gold rally as precious metal breaks US$5,000 level

GOLD prices are still rising on a steep trajectory amid geopolitical tensions.