Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 27)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (seventh from left) says that research and development and advanced manufacturing, among others, will further reinforce Singapore’s position as a semiconductor hub. PHOTO: ST

Micron invests US$24 billion to expand Singapore manufacturing complex; 1,600 jobs to be created

THIS brings the company’s total investments in Singapore to around US$60 billion.

PE giant KKR sells container firm Goodpack back to Lam family in US$1.4 billion deal: source

THE move comes after the private equity player put Goodpack up for sale in October 2024, based on media reports.

Far East Organization sells Tuas industrial asset for S$121.1 million

THE acquisition is understood to be a joint venture deal.

STI breaks 4,900 amid expectations for Fed to hold rates steady

THE benchmark index hits a record as DBS and OCBC notch gains of at least 1%.

Training providers face tougher SkillsFuture funding criteria to prioritise industry-relevant skills

NEW guidelines apply to 500 training providers delivering about 9,500 courses.

Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan turns in its first profitable year at the group level

THE milestone for the startup is driven by a 159% surge in new customer acquisitions.