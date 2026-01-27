The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 27)

Summarise
Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 06:29 PM
    • Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (seventh from left) says that research and development and advanced manufacturing, among others, will further reinforce Singapore’s position as a semiconductor hub.
    • Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (seventh from left) says that research and development and advanced manufacturing, among others, will further reinforce Singapore’s position as a semiconductor hub. PHOTO: ST

    Stories you might have missed

    Micron invests US$24 billion to expand Singapore manufacturing complex; 1,600 jobs to be created

    THIS brings the company’s total investments in Singapore to around US$60 billion.

    PE giant KKR sells container firm Goodpack back to Lam family in US$1.4 billion deal: source

    THE move comes after the private equity player put Goodpack up for sale in October 2024, based on media reports.

    Far East Organization sells Tuas industrial asset for S$121.1 million

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    THE acquisition is understood to be a joint venture deal.

    STI breaks 4,900 amid expectations for Fed to hold rates steady

    THE benchmark index hits a record as DBS and OCBC notch gains of at least 1%.

    Training providers face tougher SkillsFuture funding criteria to prioritise industry-relevant skills

    NEW guidelines apply to 500 training providers delivering about 9,500 courses.

    Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan turns in its first profitable year at the group level

    THE milestone for the startup is driven by a 159% surge in new customer acquisitions.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More