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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 20)

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Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 06:22 PM
    • CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust completed the acquisition of Paragon mall on Jul 1.
    • CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust completed the acquisition of Paragon mall on Jul 1. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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    CICT to reconfigure Paragon, including Metro space 

    [SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is advancing plans to optimise and selectively reconfigure parts of Paragon, including areas currently occupied by Metro.

    Rising AI bills push Singapore companies to chase ROI over ‘tokenmaxxing’

    [SINGAPORE] Companies in Singapore are moving beyond the artificial intelligence experimentation phase and becoming increasingly selective about how they deploy the technology. This is as rising AI spending pushes them to demand clearer returns on investment (ROI).

    UOB taps banking veteran Judy Chan to lead Hong Kong private wealth push

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    [SINGAPORE] UOB is bolstering its private banking ranks in Hong Kong with the appointment of industry veteran Judy Chan as managing director, as the Singaporean lender moves to capture a larger slice of Asia’s booming wealth market.

    Singapore, South Korea reshape Vietnam’s FDI mix as Chinese inflows halve

    FRESH Chinese investment pledges into Vietnam slumped by more than half in the first half of 2026, while Singaporean and South Korean investors are making bigger bets, reshaping the South-east Asian country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) mix.

    UOBKH nudges SIA target price up S$0.10 on second-quarter optimism

    [SINGAPORE] UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) on Thursday (Jul 16) marginally increased its target price for Singapore Airlines (SIA) : C6L -0.92% on optimism of a rebound in the airline’s profitability in the second quarter.

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