Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 21)

Stories you might have missed

Regional markets rally after dovish Fed outcome; analysts stay positive on Asia equities

ASIA markets rallied on Thursday (Mar 21) to track gains on Wall Street, after the US central bank signalled it would maintain three interest rate cuts this year.

UOB chief Wee Ee Cheong’s 2023 salary up 11.9% to S$15.9 million

UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong received S$15.9 million in total remuneration for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, implying an 11.9 per cent increase from his annual salary of S$14.2 million in 2022.

Singapore’s statistical standard adds job codes for roles in tech, green economy

SINGAPORE has created new occupational codes for jobs in infocomm technology and the green economy in its national statistical standard, as the country has made strides in these areas and related jobs have become more in-demand.

Higher CPO prices, low stockpiles only a brief reprieve for regional palm oil stocks

THE mini rally in palm oil prices and current low stockpiles have given regional palm oil companies some respite in light of the broader volatility-ridden agri commodities sector, but observers are cautious on the outlook for crude palm oil.

Climate Impact X’s CEO resigns; global search for successor begins

CLIMATE Impact X’s chief executive officer Mikkel Larsen has resigned to focus on his family. He will continue to lead it until his successor has been appointed, and will also remain on the company’s board.

Singapore shares rally after US Fed commits to rate cuts

SINGAPORE shares rallied after the US Federal Reserve overnight made clear its commitment to three rate cuts, putting the flattish performance in the past few days behind them.