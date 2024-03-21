Higher CPO prices, low stockpiles only a brief reprieve for regional palm oil stocks

Bursa Malaysia-listed crude palm oil futures are up about 20.8 per cent this year as at Mar 4 at RM4,345 per tonne – the highest price CPO futures have reached in a one-year period.

THE mini rally in palm oil prices and current low stockpiles have given regional palm oil companies some respite in light of the broader volatility-ridden agri commodities sector, but observers are cautious on the outlook for crude palm oil (CPO).

It has been a good run for palm oil so far this year. Inclement weather in India – one of the top importers of palm oil – prompted higher imports of edible oils, while palm oil inventory in Malaysia for February dropped to just over 1.9 million tonnes from two million tonnes in January.

