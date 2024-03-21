Singapore shares rally after US Fed commits to rate cuts

SINGAPORE shares rallied after the US Federal Reserve overnight made clear its commitment to three rate cuts, putting the flattish performance in the past few days behind them.

The blue-chip benchmark Straits Times Index was up by 1.4 per cent or 42.89 points to 3,220.37 as financial markets responded to a soft landing scenario where the central bank is poised to cut rates even though the US economy is doing quite well.

The banks closed 1.1 to 2.1 per cent higher, with UOB logging the smallest rise to S$29.22, DBS the highest increase to S$35.66 and OCBC up 1.6 per cent to S$13.64.

Olam Group shares closed at S$1.02, 3 per cent or S$0.03 higher, after its indirect 64.57 per cent-owned subsidiary, Olam Agri, launched a non-binding indicative offer to acquire all shares in Australian cotton gin Namoi Cotton for some A$122 million (S$107.8 million). The consideration of A$0.59 per Namoi share comprises A$0.58 in cash, and a permitted special dividend of A$0.01 per share.

Glove maker Riverstone Holdings rose 5.9 per cent or S$0.045 to close at S$0.81, after brokerage RHB upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral” because of its improving sale volume and above-average margin. In spite of a lower top line, the Malaysian company delivered a 60.7 per cent jump in Q4 net profit and proposed a special interim dividend of five sen (S$0.0142) and a final dividend of 7.5 sen for FY2023.

Decliners underperformed gainers across the broader market as 202 counters closed down against 390 up, with 1.6 billion securities worth S$1.5 billion transacted.

