Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 11)

The task force will explore how companies can improve their communication of financial performance, business risks and long-term value creation to investors and stakeholders. PHOTO: BT

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Singapore’s national accountancy body sets up task force to strengthen financial reporting

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s national accountancy body has formed a task force with business and finance leaders to examine how the country’s financial reporting ecosystem can be overhauled for better communication with stakeholders.

Should developers build more one-bedroom condo units?

[SINGAPORE] Amid rising private home prices, developers here are increasingly adept at fitting more bedrooms into compact spaces.

AI upheaval: Entry-level ICT job postings in Singapore fall 38% as roles change, says Accenture

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[SINGAPORE] Entry-level information and communications technology (ICT) job postings in Singapore have fallen 38 per cent between 2022 and 2025, marking the sharpest decline among all occupation groups since the post-Covid peak.

SIA boosts Europe flight frequencies, returns to Madrid amid strong travel demand

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) is ramping up its flights to Europe, even as it pulls back on its services to the Middle East.

Singapore-listed palm oil stocks catch biodiesel spark

SHARES of Singapore-listed palm oil companies have climbed steadily so far this year as the war in Iran further elevates the price of the commodity.

ExxonMobil names country head Jean-Marc Taton as new Asia-Pacific chair and managing director

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