Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 10)
- Singapore is launching an enhanced goods and services tax framework to support wholesale gold market activities. PHOTO: REUTERS
Stories you might have missed
Singapore launches central bank gold-vaulting, extends GST waiver to wholesale activities
[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced the launch of its gold-vaulting service for central banks and an enhanced goods and services tax framework to support wholesale gold market activities on Tuesday (Nov 10).
Grab, SoftBank, Petros plan US$1.9 billion initial investment in Malaysia AI infrastructure
[SINGAPORE] Grab and SoftBank have inked a deal with Petroleum Sarawak to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in Malaysia, with a proposed initial seed capital of US$1.85 billion.
Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran expresses intent to step down: presidential official
[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka expressed his intention to step down during a meeting on Tuesday (Nov 10) with President Prabowo Subianto, a senior official said, as lawmakers weigh the possibility of a probe into Gibran’s eligibility.
AEM, UMS, CSE Global shares rebound after last week’s tech rout
[SINGAPORE] Shares of AEM, UMS Integration and CSE Global rose on Tuesday (Nov 10) morning, clawing back some ground after last week’s sharp sell-off in technology stocks.
China’s Li Auto makes Asia-Pacific push announcing entry into Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam
[SINGAPORE] China carmaker Li Auto announced its entry into a number of Asia-Pacific markets on Tuesday (Nov 10), including right-hand-drive markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand for the first time.
COP31: Singapore launches blended finance initiative to fund climate adaptation in South-east Asia
[SINGAPORE] The Republic launched its second blended finance initiative with a target of raising up to US$500 million to finance climate adaptation projects in South-east Asia, starting with its agri-food sector.
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