Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 11)
- Investors should be more selective when investing in the Singapore banks, analysts say. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
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DBS, OCBC or UOB? Investors urged to be selective as Q3 reveals widening performance gap
[SINGAPORE] Investors should be more selective when investing in the Singapore banks, given the widening performance gap between DBS , OCBC and UOB in the third quarter of 2026, analysts said.
SIA Q2 net profit quadruples to S$209.7 million on stronger yields, lower Air India losses
[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines ( SIA ) posted net profit of S$209.7 million for its second quarter ended Sep 30, up from S$52.4 million in the previous corresponding period.
Singapore accountancy sector salaries rise across the board as revenue grows 5.1% to S$3.7 billion
[SINGAPORE] Accountancy professionals across all seniority levels are seeing higher median salaries here as the sector grew 5.1 per cent in 2025, adding S$177.4 million in revenue.
SBS Transit Q3 net profit rises 35.5% to S$19.6 million on provision write-back
[SINGAPORE] SBS Transit posted a 35.5 per cent rise in net profit to S$19.6 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$14.5 million in the previous corresponding period.
Analysts split on Venture’s outlook, even as share price hits one-week high
[SINGAPORE] Analysts remain divided on the outlook for Venture Corp , even as its shares rebounded on Wednesday (Nov 11) to hit a one-week high, tracking a broader recovery in technology stocks.
Singapore construction costs persistently high, expected to climb further in 2027: JLL
[SINGAPORE] Persistently high construction costs in Singapore continue to be a red flag for developers, with costs up 30.2 per cent since 2021 and set to climb further with imported material prices, labour constraints and land scarcity weighing on projects.
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