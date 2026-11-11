Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 11)

Investors should be more selective when investing in the Singapore banks, analysts say. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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DBS, OCBC or UOB? Investors urged to be selective as Q3 reveals widening performance gap

[SINGAPORE] Investors should be more selective when investing in the Singapore banks, given the widening performance gap between DBS , OCBC and UOB in the third quarter of 2026, analysts said.

SIA Q2 net profit quadruples to S$209.7 million on stronger yields, lower Air India losses

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines ( SIA ) posted net profit of S$209.7 million for its second quarter ended Sep 30, up from S$52.4 million in the previous corresponding period.

Singapore accountancy sector salaries rise across the board as revenue grows 5.1% to S$3.7 billion

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] Accountancy professionals across all seniority levels are seeing higher median salaries here as the sector grew 5.1 per cent in 2025, adding S$177.4 million in revenue.

SBS Transit Q3 net profit rises 35.5% to S$19.6 million on provision write-back

[SINGAPORE] SBS Transit posted a 35.5 per cent rise in net profit to S$19.6 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$14.5 million in the previous corresponding period.

Analysts split on Venture’s outlook, even as share price hits one-week high

[SINGAPORE] Analysts remain divided on the outlook for Venture Corp , even as its shares rebounded on Wednesday (Nov 11) to hit a one-week high, tracking a broader recovery in technology stocks.

Singapore construction costs persistently high, expected to climb further in 2027: JLL

[SINGAPORE] Persistently high construction costs in Singapore continue to be a red flag for developers, with costs up 30.2 per cent since 2021 and set to climb further with imported material prices, labour constraints and land scarcity weighing on projects.