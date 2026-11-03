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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 3)

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Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • SGX RegCo will take over prospectus review functions for mainboard and Global Listing Board listing applications.
    • SGX RegCo will take over prospectus review functions for mainboard and Global Listing Board listing applications. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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    Singapore speeds up IPO process with listing review functions to be consolidated under SGX RegCo

    [SINGAPORE] Regulators are streamlining the path to a public listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard and its new Global Listing Board, bringing initial public offering reviews under a single touchpoint and committing to a six-to-eight-week timeframe.

    COE review: Rebate-surcharge scheme with five bands backed by most respondents

    [SINGAPORE] Most respondents are in favour of the proposed rebate-surcharge scheme for the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system, with the majority expressing support for a five-band system, said Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3).

    ‘Energy nationalism’ in Asean: Businesses face risks, but can’t ignore the opportunities

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    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s annual energy forum kicked off on Oct 26 with a note of caution – countries may prioritise their domestic energy needs in a fuel crunch, and “this trend of resource nationalism is particularly concerning”, said Tan See Leng, the Republic’s minister for energy, trade and industry (energy and industry).

    Singapore to ratify Asean haze coordination centre agreement ‘in the next few days’: Grace Fu

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic will soon ratify an agreement to establish an Asean haze coordination centre in the coming days, as it prepares to assume chairmanship of the regional bloc in 2027.

    MoneySmart hit by data breach; Singapore, Hong Kong customers affected

    [SINGAPORE] Finance platform MoneySmart has been hit by a data breach, in which an unauthorised third party gained access to its internal IT systems and copied personal information belonging to customers in Singapore and Hong Kong.

    Analysts cut Sheng Siong target price as rising costs cloud earnings outlook

    [SINGAPORE] Analysts have lowered their target prices for Sheng Siong following its third-quarter results, as rising operating costs and moderating sales growth threaten to weigh on the supermarket operator’s earnings.

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