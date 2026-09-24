Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 24)

Affordability is seen as a “more onerous constraint” as launch prices reach new highs amid tight supply. PHOTO: CMG

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[SINGAPORE] Prudential announced on Thursday (Sep 24) that Chan San San, CEO of Prudential Singapore, will become the chief partnership officer of Eastspring Investments.

Could Grab CEO Anthony Tan’s US$30 million share purchase be aimed at reassuring investors?

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[SINGAPORE] Grab CEO Anthony Tan’s purchase of shares of his company on Monday comes in the face of a more than 50 per cent slide in the value of the counter this past year, hitting a three-year low of US$2.74.

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A WORSENING bond sell-off is pushing the average yield on global government debt to within a whisker of 4 per cent, a level not seen since 2007.

Singapore records 92% of South-east Asia’s US$7.25 billion in H1 startup funding: report

[SINGAPORE] Singapore captured 92 per cent of South-east Asia’s US$7.25 billion in startup funding during the first half of 2026, as capital concentrated in artificial intelligence and strategic infrastructure

Indonesia’s energy giant Chandra Asri looks beyond petrochemicals with Singapore mobility push

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s Chandra Asri Pacific is betting on Singapore as a springboard for broader South-east Asian expansion as it seeks to diversify beyond its traditional petrochemicals operations.