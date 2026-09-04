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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 4)

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Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Chow Wan Thonh, head of coverage for Singapore and Asean, says firms now put greater emphasis on building more resilient supply chains across several markets.
    • Chow Wan Thonh, head of coverage for Singapore and Asean, says firms now put greater emphasis on building more resilient supply chains across several markets. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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