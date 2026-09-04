Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 4)

Chow Wan Thonh, head of coverage for Singapore and Asean, says firms now put greater emphasis on building more resilient supply chains across several markets. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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StanChart sees China-Asean growth accelerating as ‘China Plus Many’ strategy takes hold

[SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered (StanChart) expects growth in its China-Asean business to accelerate over the next three years, as more Chinese companies continue to deepen their presence in South-east Asia.

Punggol East riverside plots totalling 25 hectares earmarked for housing, could yield over 8,000 new homes

[SINGAPORE] A 25-hectare (ha) stretch of state-owned riverfront land in Punggol East, which has housed several businesses for years, could yield more than 8,000 new homes on the residential-zoned sites.

Barclays steps up Singapore wealth push with launch of private bank booking centre, its second in Asia-Pacific

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] Barclays has launched its private bank booking centre in Singapore, as part of its international growth strategy that includes growing its wealth-management business in Asia.

Robotics startup Hivebotics raises US$6 million in Series A round led by Vertex Ventures

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-based robotics startup Hivebotics has raised US$6 million in a Series A funding round, it said on Friday (Sep 4).

Singapore tax revenue hits record S$97.3 billion, up 9.4% on stronger economy

[SINGAPORE] The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore collected S$97.3 billion in tax revenue in the financial year 2025/2026, up 9.4 per cent from the previous financial year, driven by stronger economic activity and consumer spending.

52 Singaporeans arrested in China over suspected involvement in illegal pyramid scheme

[SINGAPORE] Chinese authorities in Guangxi province have arrested and detained 52 Singaporeans over their alleged involvement in pyramid scheme activities, in what could be the largest foreign detention of Singapore citizens to date.