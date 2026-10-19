5 internships and counting: Is ‘internmaxxing’ in Singapore becoming an arms race?
Students are stacking internships to stand out. But does doing more still give them an edge?
- Some graduates BT spoke to viewed internships as more important than a university education in helping them secure a job. PHOTO: CMG
Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, hirers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.
In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.
[SINGAPORE] Unsure of her ideal career, Jasariel Chee chose to stay in school for an extra year – and spent her spare hours interning at an office job.
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