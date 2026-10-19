5 internships and counting: Is ‘internmaxxing’ in Singapore becoming an arms race?

EDUCATION IN THE AGE OF AI

Students are stacking internships to stand out. But does doing more still give them an edge?

Some graduates BT spoke to viewed internships as more important than a university education in helping them secure a job. PHOTO: CMG

Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, hirers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.

In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.

[SINGAPORE] Unsure of her ideal career, Jasariel Chee chose to stay in school for an extra year – and spent her spare hours interning at an office job.