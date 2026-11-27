ASIA FUTURE SUMMIT 2026

This comes as tech tools become more capable of retrieving information and handling routine tasks

(From left) ST associate editor Jeremy Au Yong moderating a panel discussion featuring Trip.com group CEO Jane Sun, OCBC group CEO Tan Teck Long, Temus CEO Sng Ren Yeong, and Amazon Web Services APJ Partner Org chief technologist and principal for Frontier AI Aaron Sempf on Nov 27. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] As artificial intelligence tools become more capable of retrieving information and handling routine tasks, employers are shifting their gaze towards skills that algorithms cannot replicate: creative problem-solving and building strong relationships with other people.

Firms are looking beyond traditional credentials such as a university degree and placing added emphasis on those who can navigate ambiguous scenarios and are fluent in using AI tools, said business leaders during a panel discussion entitled “Will Asia shape the future of AI?” at Asia Future Summit 2026.

While workers with deep expertise in specific fields are still valuable, workers are now expected to be “builders and problem-solvers”, said Temus chief executive Sng Ren Yeong, citing practices such as a willingness to experiment and take initiative to turn ideas into real-world applications.

“The question is how to identify these attributes in today’s system – university education is not a very good signal any more because a lot of knowledge and intelligence is now commoditised,” said Sng.

However, he added that the creativity and resilience that workers show in solving problems and finding ways around ambiguous situations are what deserve attention.

The impact of AI on jobs has become a key point of concern globally.

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In Singapore, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed the Government’s worry about the “bottom rung” of the career ladder being broken by AI, and urged employers to be more deliberate in training and mentoring junior hires.

Fellow panellist Aaron Sempf of Amazon Web Services (AWS) said that AI should be used to raise the baseline expectations of workers.

He compared the use of AI with scientific calculators, which students were not allowed to use in the past.

“But my son now does an exam with a scientific calculator – he doesn’t have to learn all the formulae, but the work that he’s tackling is far more complex,” said Sempf, who serves as AWS’ principal for frontier AI in Asia-Pacific and Japan.

He added that traditional hiring formats that quiz candidates on their knowledge are now less important, with organisations such as AWS choosing to test candidates’ problem-solving skills.

“Putting somebody in a difficult or ambiguous scenario and saying ‘solve it’ gives them the opportunity to show their ability to learn or solve their way out of problems,” said Sempf.

While machines excel at computational logic, the panel noted that high-stakes decisions ultimately hinge on human negotiation and sound judgment.

For instance, Trip.com uses AI to help personalise recommendations for travellers, support multilingual customer service around the clock, and generate marketing assets.

However, vital business interactions such as bidding for a new contract cannot be outsourced to AI, said the travel booking platform’s group CEO, Jane Sun.

“You can use AI to empower the worker so that he has good background information on the client – but you can never send it out to negotiate for more,” said Sun, adding that the company is ramping up hiring for roles such as tour guides as travel demand grows.

The emphasis on exclusively human values was mirrored in the banking sector.

Earlier in July, OCBC rolled out AI avatars that can answer customer queries on portfolio performance at any time of the day, and help relationship managers monitor markets in different time zones and understand customer needs better.

Instead of replacing relationship managers, the bank plans to hire 600 additional workers in these roles for its consumer banking business over the next three years.

The relationship managers help to provide the human advice needed as customers become more knowledgeable about their investment portfolios and have higher-level questions they need assistance with, said OCBC group CEO Tan Teck Long.

“It gives us a new way of working where we can actually help the customer better and also help our employees,” said Tan.

Said Sun: “I would really encourage our young people to look at fields that take into account human values, that cannot be replicated and (involve work that) is not purely logical. That’s where humans can still play a very important role.” THE STRAITS TIMES