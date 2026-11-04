NEWS ANALYSIS
Mainstream car COE charges to new record, outstrips luxury category as car show drives demand
Demand concentrated in a high-pressure market; dealers compete for numbers, buyers race to beat incentive cuts
- The mainstream Category A COE has risen to S$139,001, beating the previous record of S$133,009 set in early September. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for mainstream cars increased by 5.3 per cent to set a new record as prices for other categories were generally stable.
In November’s first round of bidding, which closed at 4 pm on Wednesday (Nov 4), the mainstream Category A rose S$6,997 to S$139,001.
This handily broke the previous record of S$$133,009 set in early September, and is also higher than both the luxury and open category premiums.