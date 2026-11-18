Premiums for smaller cars drop to S$130,100 from a record in the previous bidding round

The price of a Category B COE is down 5.1% at S$125,600. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Premiums for a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) fell to S$130,100 on Wednesday (Nov 18) – a 6.4 per cent drop from the previous price set on Nov 4, when it reached an all time-high of S$139,001.

But Category A, meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles, still costs more than Category B COEs, which are used to register larger, more powerful cars and EVs.

The Category B premium fell by 5.1 per cent, from S$132,334 to S$125,600.

Prices largely fell across the board, except for Category E, or the Open category, which increased marginally from S$135,998 to S$136,000.

Open category certificates are transferable and can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles. They are typically secured by motor traders because they can be used to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

The COE premium for a commercial vehicle in Category C fell 0.2 per cent from S$92,000 to S$91,790.

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Motorcycle COEs posted a 1.9 per cent dip to S$10,489, down from the S$10,689 set during the previous exercise.

Only two more COE bidding exercises remain for the rest of 2026.

A review of the COE system is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027. Under the proposed revisions, the two car categories – A and B – will be merged, while a fee and rebate system will be implemented so that those purchasing higher-value cars pay a higher premium than buyers of mass-market options.

In Parliament on Nov 3, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said most people who provided feedback on the changes supported combining the two COE categories for cars.

They also showed a preference for a five-band fee and rebate structure over the Land Transport Authority’s other option with three bands.

Under the three-band option, cars with an open market value – the price before taxes – that fall in the lowest band will receive a S$15,000 rebate. Cars in the top tier will incur a S$15,000 surcharge.

Vehicles in the middle band will incur neither a rebate nor a surcharge.

The five-band option features two more bands on either side of the middle one, each incurring a rebate or surcharge of S$7,500. THE STRAITS TIMES