PM Wong to deliver 2026 Budget statement on Feb 12 at 3.30 pm

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget statement for 2026 at 3.30 pm on Feb 12 in Parliament.

This will be Singapore’s first Budget of the 15th Parliament, which opened its first session in September.

In addition to live television and radio coverage, a live webcast of the delivery of the Budget statement will be made available on the Singapore Budget website and on the Ministry of Finance’s (MOF) social media platforms.

PM Wong, who is also the finance minister, is expected to address Singaporeans’ aspirations and concerns about an “uncertain external environment”, including the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on jobs, as well as rising cost pressures.

Ahead of the Budget statement, the MOF had called for public feedback on priorities such as advancing the economy, securing good jobs and strengthening social support, with business groups flagging manpower-related cost pressures among their key concerns.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s YouTube Parliament livestream and PM Wong’s YouTube channel. It will also be available on SPH Media and Mediacorp platforms.

