ASIA FUTURE SUMMIT 2026

Businesses are organising themselves and working with partners for continued chip access, he adds

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong (left) at a dialogue session moderated by The Straits Times’ foreign editor Li Xueying, said the Republic was reviewing how it could strengthen regulations on illegal trade. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has not confirmed reports that US chip giant Nvidia has halted shipments to the Republic, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Nov 27).

The government is in the process of engaging local companies to assess the impact of the US’ latest chip curbs, and is working with America to explore how Singaporean firms can continue having secured access to high-end chips.

Businesses are also organising themselves and working with partners for continued chip access, DPM Gan added.

He was speaking at a dialogue session at SPH Media’s Asia Future Summit, where he was asked about media reports that Nvidia had told its partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to South-east Asian countries.

This followed the US’ announcement in November of a rule mandating that firms in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil obtain export licences for advanced chips, as America clamps down on what it sees as avenues for China to access these processors.

“We have repeatedly stated that Singapore does not want to become a conduit for illegal trade in any form,” DPM Gan said, adding that the Republic was reviewing how it could strengthen regulations and monitoring to ensure this would not happen.

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The government was still studying what such measures would look like, he said, as Singapore already had quite a comprehensive system to monitor companies’ activities here.

“But there are activities that are conducted outside of Singapore (which) we do not have information about”, which involves cooperation between countries, he added. Singapore hoped to strengthen cooperation and partnerships to share credible information, as it has always done, he said.

The Straits Times’ foreign editor Li Xueying, who moderated the session, asked about the reputational damage to Singapore, given how a “certain impression” appeared to have emerged despite the Republic having clearly outlined its measures to investigate violations and seek America’s cooperation.

Trust is important to Singapore as an international business hub, DPM Gan said. “The fact that we launched an investigation, and the fact that we take legal action against those who flout our laws... I think that reflects our determination to safeguard our reputation,” he said.

“But in order for us to enforce and to take real action, we need evidence,” he reiterated. “We do need cooperation from other countries to provide the information, provide evidence, because we can’t do investigations in other countries.”

DPM Gan was speaking to an audience of about 370, including policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, at the annual conference jointly presented by The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

OCBC was the presenting sponsor for Asia Future Summit 2026, with Marina Bay Sands as the official venue partner and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner.

At the dialogue, DPM Gan also addressed Singapore’s strategy towards the US’ changing tariff regime, from “Liberation Day” levies to various Section 301 and 232 duties.

“Our approach has not changed, and even now we have not changed,” he said, two days after the US proposed fresh levies of up to 20 per cent on Singapore over what it deemed structural excess capacity.

“Even as we negotiate, we have to be clear where our principles lie, and it will always be based on Singapore’s core interests.”

DPM Gan said that Singapore thus far did not have an agreement on reciprocal trade with the US, referring to bilateral deals which Washington has negotiated with countries in exchange for a lower tariff rate.

The US does not necessarily require such an agreement to reduce tariffs – Washington said in its latest announcement that it is prepared to accept “other negotiations” to address its findings on excess capacity.

DPM Gan said that negotiations were not guaranteed to succeed, and would entail trade-offs that had to be weighed. “But it is also important for us to remember that every time when we negotiate, we must be prepared to walk away when the price they ask for is too high.”

Asked about the trend of economic warfare and weaponisation of technology amid US-China contestation – from 5G years earlier to AI chips more recently – the deputy prime minister said “this new landscape that we are facing today is here to stay”.

The world has changed and is still changing, and it is important to strengthen resilience against volatility in a world where uncertainty has become a new norm, he added.

Singapore’s small size is an advantage as it helps the country move quickly, with its responsiveness to investors a key driving force for the Republic’s economic growth, he said.

DPM Gan also noted that Asean – which in 2027 celebrates its 60th anniversary – could count its diversity as a source of strength.

“You can imagine if all 11 countries in Asean are producing exactly the same thing, we will be competing with each other and there will be no room for cooperation,” he said.

“But because of the diversity that we have in all 11 countries, we are complementary to one another, and if we are able to focus on complementarity and open up avenues of cooperation, that’s what will move Asean forward.” THE STRAITS TIMES