You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.2%

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 9:39 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Monday morning, tracking US losses on Friday. 

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.2 per cent or 4.28 points to 2,630.55 as at 9.08am. Losers outnumbered gainers 95 to 60, after 76.3 million securities worth S$116.5 million changed hands.

Among the most active counters by volume was Singapore Airlines, which lost S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent to S$3.98, with 1.4 million shares changing hands. 

Other heavily traded securities include Singtel, which traded flat at S$2.52 as at 9.08am, and Thai Beverage Public Co, which traded flat at 70.5 Singapore cents.

The trio of local banks showed mixed results in early trade. DBS lost 0.6 per cent or S$0.12 to S$21.04.

SEE ALSO

STI finishes the week up 25.8 points

UOB declined 1.1 per cent or S$0.22 to S$20.56. The bank is reopening seven more branches in shopping malls and retail areas on Monday, adding to the 48 branches open islandwide.

OCBC rose 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$9.12. The lender recently said that its sustainable finance portfolio has surpassed S$10 billion in size, a goal it was targeting to achieve by 2022.

Other active index counters include CapitaLand, which edged up 0.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.95. Its wholly-owned lodging business unit The Ascott Limited on Monday launched a points purchase feature for its loyalty programme, which it said "remained a resilient channel to drive direct online booking revenue during the Covid-19 outbreak".

Genting Singapore slipped 1.3 per cent or S$0.01 to 76.5 cents, while the Singapore Exchange fell 1 per cent or S$0.08 to S$8.21.

In the US, the S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after an up-and-down session as investors weighed spiking cases of Covid-19 and Apple's announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery.

European shares closed higher on Friday, with defensive plays leading gains as investors remained hopeful that a massive stimulus package will soon be passed even though EU leaders made little progress in negotiations.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, with fears over increasing global virus infections outweighing hopes for a resumption of business activity, and investors eyeing economic indicators due this week.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 09:37 AM
Government & Economy

AMF, ESM Goh launch S$5m fund for Singapore seniors affected by Covid-19

THE Asian Medical Foundation (AMF) and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong have launched a S$5 million fund...

Jun 22, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened slightly higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up...

Jun 22, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, DBS, SPH, Sheng Siong, Soilbuild Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Jun 22, 2020 08:54 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott members can now buy loyalty points; healthcare workers get discount

THE Ascott Limited, CapitaLand’s wholly-owned lodging business unit, on Monday launched a points purchase feature...

Jun 22, 2020 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he held off Xinjiang sanctions due to trade talks

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump held off on imposing tougher sanctions on Chinese officials blamed for a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.