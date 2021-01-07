You are here
Stocks to watch: iFast, Oxley, CDL, Yanlord Land, First Reit
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:
iFast Corporation: The mainboard-listed wealth management platform said its assets under administration hit a record S$14.45 billion as at Dec 31, 2020, up 44.5 per cent on the year from S$10 billion. Shares of iFast Corp closed S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent higher at S$3.31 on Wednesday, before the announcement.
Oxley Holdings: The mainboard-listed property developer has received a S$106.4 million investment from Dignari Capital Partners (DCP), a private equity firm based in Hong Kong, through the issuance of convertible notes. In a pre-market filing on Thursday, Oxley said it believes DCP as a strategic investor will strengthen the group's financing capabilities in the future. Shares of Oxley closed flat at S$0.22 on Wednesday.
City Developments Limited (CDL): The property developer's executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng said each of the group's new independent non-executive directors come with diverse skills and perspectives, bringing to the table different industry experience at senior levels. CDL shares closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.03 lower at S$7.63 on Wednesday.
Yanlord Land Group: The mainboard-listed real estate developer's total contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units and car parks for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020 amounted to some 78.46 billion yuan (S$16 billion) on contracted gross floor area of about 2.1 million square metres, up 40.8 per cent and 14 per cent respectively year on year. Yanlord Land shares closed 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.12 on Wednesday, before the announcement.
First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit): If the Reit's restructuring and recapitalisation exercise proves successful, its manager intends to diversify its portfolio into new geographies - including nursing homes in Japan, hospitals in China and Myanmar, and other healthcare assets in Europe, the UK and Australia - with the help of its new sponsor's network. The counter closed one Singapore cent or 3.8 per cent lower at 25.5 cents on Wednesday.
Leader Environmental Technologies: In response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the China-based group said it had just obtained a 56.5 million yuan (S$11.5 million) contract for a wastewater treatment project in Hebei. It has asked for the trading of its shares to resume on Thursday after calling for a halt on Wednesday afternoon, less than an hour after SGX queried the counter's "unusual price movements". Its last traded price of 12.3 Singapore cents represented a 2.8 cents or 29.5 per cent increase, after about 59.4 million shares worth S$6.6 million changed hands.
