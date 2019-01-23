Stocks to watch: Koufu, TEE International, CapitaMall Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Suntec Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Koufu Group: Boutique fund investor Albizia Capital has taken a 3.6 per cent stake in Koufu, buying 20 million shares at S$0.63 apiece from existing shareholders.

TEE International: The engineering, infrastructure and real estate group announced on Tuesday night that its order book now stands at S$484 million from new engineering contracts. The new contracts include fit-out works for a data centre and mechanical and electrical engineering works for an institution building in Singapore.

GYP Properties: The real estate group will be removed from the Singapore Exchange's financial-criteria watch list from Jan 23, although it will remain on watch for potential delisting because its share price is too low, the company announced on Tuesday after the market closed.

8Telecom International Holdings Co: The Singapore Exchange has rejected the infocomm company's application for extra time to submit its sustainability report on the basis that there are no "extenuating reasons" to grant an extension.

A number of listed investment trusts have reported financial results.

CapitaLand Mall Trust: The retail property trust will pay a distribution per unit of 2.99 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter to Dec 31, 2018, up from 2.9 Singapore cents a year ago, as revenue rose on a consolidated stake in Westgate owner Infinity Mall Trust.

Keppel DC Reit: The data centre trust posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit of 1.85 Singapore cents, up 5.7 per cent from 1.75 Singapore cents for the same period a year earlier on the back of the acquisitions of Keppel DC Singapore 5 and Germany's maincubes DC.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust: The infrastructure assets trust on Tuesday reported a distribution per unit of 0.93 Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, unchanged from the year-ago period. Profit attributable to unitholders more than doubled to S$20.4 million for the quarter from S$9.6 million a year ago, mainly due to higher contributions from its portfolio company Basslink, which owns and operates the Basslink Interconnector between the states of Victoria and Tasmania.

Mapletree Industrial Trust: The industrial property trust's distribution per unit rose 6.6 per cent to 3.07 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, up from 2.88 Singapore cents for the year-ago period. The trust also gained unitholders' approval for its proposed acquisition of 18 Tai Seng from sponsor Mapletree Investments.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust: The retail and office trust announced distribution per unit of 2.59 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter to Dec 31, 2018, down from 2.604 Singapore cents the previous year, on an enlarged unit base.