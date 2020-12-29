Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Nutryfarm International: The mainboard-listed firm's subsidiary has signed a non-binding framework agreement to sell 500 containers, each containing 960 boxes of fresh durians imported from Thailand, per year to a Chinese foreign trade enterprise. Before the announcement, Nutryfarm shares sank 13.5 per cent or S$0.05 to finish at S$0.32 on Monday.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit): Its trustee has entered into a five-year unsecured S$550 million facility agreement with a club of banks. Starhill Global Reit units closed at 49.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.5 cent or 1 per cent, before the announcement.

Chip Eng Seng Corporation: Its collaboration with Repton International Schools to establish international kindergartens in the Asia-Pacific will terminate on March 31, 2021. This came after Chip Eng Seng reviewed the tie-up in the context of its investments in the education business segment, in light of the rapidly changing environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Its mainboard-listed stock fell 1.2 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to finish Monday at 43 cents, before the filing.

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit): Units in the Reit sank on Monday after its manager proposed a rights issue with an indicative issue price of 20 Singapore cents per unit. The counter closed at 26.5 cents, down 34.6 per cent or 14 cents from the previous close on Dec 24.

CDW Holding Limited: The precision components specialist on Monday said its sales of automotive digital instrument panels of at least 10 inches (25.4 centimetres) in size grew over nine times since January this year, or at a compounded rate of 23.3 per cent each month. This came as carmakers in Germany and the US increasingly adopt fully digital dashboards for higher-end automobile models. CDW shares closed flat at S$0.20 on Monday.

Koh Brothers Group: Following the lifting of the 25 per cent reduction in maximum passenger capacity for transportation provided by employers, Koh Brothers is expecting a slight reduction in transportation costs as fewer trips will be needed to transport its workers to and from worksites. The construction engineering firm's shares closed flat at S$0.17 on Monday.

Y Ventures Group: The Catalist-listed company said on Monday after market close that it has completed its placement of 12 million new shares at seven Singapore cents apiece. The placement shares are expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday at 9am. Y Ventures tumbled 3.4 per cent or 0.3 cent to end at 8.6 cents.

Leader Environmental Technologies (LET): The China-based investment holding company has appointed environmental scientist Lin Yucheng as its chief executive officer and executive chairman from Jan 1. In a Monday filing, the company said its current executive chairman and chief executive Lin Baiyin will step down and will remain an executive director of the company. LET shares gained 0.2 Singapore cent or 4.4 per cent to close at 4.8 cents on Monday.

SBS Transit: The rail operator on Monday evening announced a signalling fault on its Downtown Line, delaying travel for commuters between the Expo and Geylang Bahru stations by about 20 minutes. It marks the second major signalling fault along an MRT line this month after train services along the Thomson-East Coast Line were disrupted for five hours because of a software glitch in the signalling system's network component. Shares of SBS Transit were S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent higher at S$3.04 at Monday's close.