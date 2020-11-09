You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, StarHub, Venture, NetLink, Sembcorp

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 8:45 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier's net loss in the quarter to September doubled that of the earlier three months, dragged by impairments for older aircraft and acquisition goodwill as well as a S$41.7 million retrenchment cost. SIA shares closed S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent higher at S$3.48 on Friday, before the results were released.

StarHub: The mainboard-listed telco is on track to have a new chief executive by early next year, even as it turned in another quarter of double-digit profit declines, it said in a business update on Friday after trading hours. StarHub ended trading S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent higher at S$1.20.

Venture Corp: The electronics manufacturing services firm's net profit dropped 5.9 per cent year on year to S$80.2 million for the third quarter. Venture's shares closed S$0.12 or 0.6 per cent lower at S$19.82 on Friday, before the announcement.

NetLink NBN Trust: Net profit for the fibre optic cable owner increased by 1.5 per cent on the year to S$44.8 million for the six months to September, NetLink said on Friday after market close. NetLink units finished at 97.5 Singapore cents, up 1.5 cents or 1.6 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sembcorp Industries (SCI): Its 718 million rand (S$70 million) sale of South African water assets, completed back in 2018, may potentially be reversed as a result of legal proceedings. However, according to legal advice, the prospects of this outcome are remote, SCI said in a bourse filing on Monday. SCI shares finished Friday at S$1.66, down S$0.02 or 1.2 per cent.

SIIC Environment Holdings: The mainboard-listed China water treatment firm's third-quarter revenue fell by 4.1 per cent to 1.51 billion yuan (S$307.6 million) due to a 25.7 per cent drop in construction revenue. SIIC Environment shares lost 0.3 Singapore cent or 1.6 per cent to close at 18 cents on Friday, before the results were released.

Wee Hur Holdings: An Australian subsidiary of the property group is set to buy a freehold plot of land in Sydney for A$46.1 million (S$45.1 million). Wee Hur's shares tumbled 0.6 Singapore cent or 3 per cent to end at 19.1 cents on Friday, before the announcement.

ST Group Food Industries: Even as the food and beverage industry reels from the pandemic, the Catalist-listed firm is on track to open eight new food outlets by year end, and is hunting for more new sites amid a softening rental market, it told The Business Times. The stock was flat at 11.5 Singapore cents at Friday's close.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 09:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp joins legal proceedings involving divested South African water assets

THE 718 million rand (S$70 million) sale of Sembcorp Industries' (SCI) South African municipal water assets,...

Nov 9, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.87...

Nov 9, 2020 09:15 AM
Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment Q3 revenue falls 4.1% on construction revenue decline

SIIC Environment Holdings' third-quarter revenue fell by 4.1 per cent to 1.51 billion yuan (S$307.6 million) due to...

Nov 9, 2020 09:03 AM
Real Estate

China Evergrande says ending reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Real Estate

[HONG KONG] Debt-laden China Evergrande Group said it has decided to terminate a reorganisation plan with Shenzhen...

Nov 9, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden took the first steps on Sunday towards moving into the White House 73 days...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden centre

ST Group Food Industries scales up its business amid pandemic

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for