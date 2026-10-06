Why consumer AI agents could be the next big investment shift

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They can increasingly extend the tech into much larger pools of economic activity

The ChatGPT moment was when people could simply talk to AI. This could soon move to something we delegate to – the consumer agent AI. IMAGE: REUTERS

THREE years ago, ChatGPT brought artificial intelligence into everyday life. For the first time, people could simply talk to AI. You asked a question, and it gave you an answer.

That was the ChatGPT moment. The next shift could be even more consequential.

AI may soon move from something we talk to, to something we delegate to. That is the promise of the consumer AI agent.