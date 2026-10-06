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CIO CORNER

Why consumer AI agents could be the next big investment shift

They can increasingly extend the tech into much larger pools of economic activity

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    • The ChatGPT moment was when people could simply talk to AI. This could soon move to something we delegate to – the consumer agent AI.
    • The ChatGPT moment was when people could simply talk to AI. This could soon move to something we delegate to – the consumer agent AI. IMAGE: REUTERS

    James Cheo

    Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    THREE years ago, ChatGPT brought artificial intelligence into everyday life. For the first time, people could simply talk to AI. You asked a question, and it gave you an answer.

    That was the ChatGPT moment. The next shift could be even more consequential.

    AI may soon move from something we talk to, to something we delegate to. That is the promise of the consumer AI agent.

    CIO CornerArtificial Intelligence

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