You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia holds key rate after 3 hikes as rupiah slump eases

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 3:58 PM

file6u5hett7wnk3n3uo12c.jpg
Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after three hikes in a row helped to stabilize the currency in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after three hikes in a row helped to stabilize the currency in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was held at 5.25 per cent on Thursday, in line with the forecasts of 25 of the 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

A total of 100 basis points of rate hikes in the past two months, including a bigger-than-expected half-point increase on June 29, have helped restore some stability to financial markets and enabled Governor Perry Warjiyo and his board to pause for now. Investors have pumped more than US$475 million into government bonds this month following weeks of outflows amid a global emerging market sell-off triggered by rising US interest rates.

While the local currency is down almost 6 per cent against the dollar this year and among the worst performers in Asia, the pace of its slide has slowed. The rupiah dropped 2.4 per cent against the dollar between the first rate hike on May 17 and the third one on June 29, and has been stable since then.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A benign inflation environment and sluggish growth outlook gives policy makers room to hold off on further rate hikes for now. Consumer price growth eased to 3.1 per cent in June, staying within the central bank's 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent target band.

The government has trimmed its economic growth forecast for 2018 to 5.2 per cent from 5.4 per cent, while business groups have warned of the impact of a weaker rupiah and higher borrowing costs.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Malaysia issues arrest warrants for 2 ex-1MDB executives: source

SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' for not allowing ride-sharing

China to use 'counter-cyclical' measures to curb forex volatility: official

UOB invests and partners in AI firm Personetics

Swiss finance minister says franc 'overvalued' but liveable

Bullish comments by Fed's Powell boost US dollar

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Photo 3 - The electric Ioniq taxi - the first of its kind here - charges fully in just under 30 minutes.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro may buy more fully electric vehicles if two-car trial pays off

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

bp_acra_190718_53.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening