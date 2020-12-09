Singapore makes leap in cross-border payment arrangement with Thailand

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE is leading the charge on cross-border payments and settlements, with several trail-blazing moves aimed at solving the perennial issues of speed and cost.
From mid-2021, users of Singapore's PayNow and Thailand's equivalent PromptPay will be able to send money...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes