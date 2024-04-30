The Business Times

AIA launches wealth centre targeting high-net-worth clients

Mia Pei

Mia Pei

Published Tue, Apr 30, 2024 · 02:55 PM
AIA Singapore launched a wealth centre dedicated to serving high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and family on Tuesday (Apr 30), in response to the projected surge in Asia’s affluent population.

Located at Six Battery Road, the AIA Wealth Centre is a one-stop hub offering wealth management services where clients have access to experts on specialised areas such as legal, tax, and trusts.

“This multi-disciplinary approach ensures that clients achieve their personal financial goals and well-being aspirations within a holistic framework,” said AIA Singapore.

The insurer noted that this strategic focus aims to attract wealth across the region to Singapore, while bolstering the country’s position as a premier financial centre for discerning investors. 

Wong Sze Keed, chief executive officer of AIA Singapore, said: “As Asia’s wealth landscape flourishes, we are fortuitously located in Singapore with its remarkably advanced infrastructure and regulatory framework, and at the forefront of providing affluent and HNW individuals and families with bespoke solutions to ensure wealth generation and inter-generational wealth transfer.”

Gillian Tan, assistant managing director of the development and international group and chief sustainability officer of Monetary Authority of Singapore, graced the official launch as the guest-of-honour.

