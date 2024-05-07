Australia’s central bank holds cash rate at 4.35%
AUSTRALIA’S central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday as expected, while noting inflation was easing more gradually than hoped and it was vigilant to upside risks for price pressures.
Wrapping up its May policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent, where they have been since a hike last November.
Markets had wagered on a steady outcome, but with some small risk of a rate increase given inflation had not slowed as much as hoped in the first quarter of the year. REUTERS
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
UBS reports first profit since taking over Credit Suisse
New Thai finance chief wants monetary, fiscal policies aligned
Australia’s central bank holds cash rate at 4.35%
Japan warns of action over rapid currency moves
Nomura targets 20% revenue growth from global markets business
Segantii allegations roil a go-to block trader for global banks