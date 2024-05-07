The Business Times
Australia’s central bank holds cash rate at 4.35%

Published Tue, May 7, 2024 · 12:50 PM
AUSTRALIA’S central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday as expected, while noting inflation was easing more gradually than hoped and it was vigilant to upside risks for price pressures.

Wrapping up its May policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent, where they have been since a hike last November.

Markets had wagered on a steady outcome, but with some small risk of a rate increase given inflation had not slowed as much as hoped in the first quarter of the year. REUTERS

