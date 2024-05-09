India’s SBI forecasts steady credit growth after quarterly profit beat

STATE Bank of India on Thursday (May 9) reported record fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates on strong loan demand, and forecast credit growth for the current fiscal year to keep the same pace as in the last 12 months.

The state-run bank’s net profit rose 24 per cent to 206.98 billion rupees ((S$3.4 billion) in the quarter ended Mar 31, beating analysts’ expectation of 135.65 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Shares of the lender rose as much as 3.6 per cent to a record high after the results before closing 1.1 per cent higher in a weak market .

SBI expects to maintain credit growth of 14 to 16 per cent in the current fiscal year, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said in a post-results conference. The bank reported domestic loan growth of 16.26 per cent and overall growth of 15.24 per cent at the end of March.

Growth in the loan book of SBI, India’s largest lender, is seen as an indicator of broader economic trends in the country.

SBI’s retail loans – its biggest segment – grew 14.68 per cent.

“Overall it is a strong performance with asset quality too improving. Credit growth is strong on such a large balance sheet, even better than some large private banks,” said Anand Dama, who heads Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at brokerage firm Emkay Global.

Indian banks have reported strong loan growth over the past few quarters, boosted by consumer spending amid firm economic growth.

SBI’s deposits growth slowed sequentially to about 11 per cent, and the bank expects deposits to grow 12 to 13 per cent this fiscal year.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, grew just 3 per cent to 416.55 billion rupees, as interest expenses rose due to excess liquidity and as the bank raised funds through infrastructure bonds in the quarter.

The bank’s net interest margin fell 37 basis points year-on-year, but was up 13 bps from the previous quarter. Current margin levels will be “sustainable” going forward, SBI added.

Indian lenders have been grappling with tighter liquidity condition in the banking system leading to pressure on key margins, but SBI said deposit costs have plateaued. REUTERS