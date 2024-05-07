New Thai finance minister wants monetary, fiscal policies aligned

THAILAND’S new Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has urged the central bank to support government policies in sign that he will bat for lower interest rates just like his predecessor, the prime minister.

“It’s our duty and responsibility for me and BOT (Bank of Thailand) to work together to push both engines – monetary and fiscal policies in the same direction,” Pichai told reporters on Monday (May 6) in his first remarks as finance chief. “But before that, we need to understand each other and realise what are the problems.”

His comments come as tensions between the government and the central bank flared up again after the head of Thailand’s ruling party Paetongtarn Shinawatra said days ago that the BOT’s autonomy posed an “obstacle” to reviving South-east Asia’s second-largest economy.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had been pushing for a rate cut, which the BOT had repeatedly ignored, saying that lower borrowing costs will not fix the problems.

Srettha said in separate remarks on Tuesday he is “confident” both fiscal and monetary policymakers are trying to communicate. Any move to reduce conflict between the government and central bank is “appropriate”, he said.

“Everybody can have different ideas, but we can talk and crystallise,” said Pichai, who’s concurrently deputy PM for economy, indicating his plans to have a discussion with the central bank. “I believe the idea will be narrow and lead to a good solution.”

The BOT, which has kept borrowing costs at a decade high of 2.5 per cent, said last month that the decision has given it “policy optionality” to deal with currency volatility, geopolitical risks and uncertainties from the Federal Reserve.

Asked whether he thinks the BOT should be under the supervision of the government, Pichai said the central bank has always been independent in its decision-making though added that monetary policy must help support the government’s agenda.

Pichai also said he will look into the BOT law and evaluate whether it has problems, replying to a question on whether he will seek to amend the legislation that mandates central bank independence.

Last Friday, Paetongtarn, the daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, also described the central bank’s monetary policy as ineffective, saying that higher public debt was the result of an overuse of the fiscal policy to prop up the economy. BLOOMBERG