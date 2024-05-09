The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Prudential shutters Hong Kong wealth unit Pulse

Published Thu, May 9, 2024 · 12:05 AM
Share this article.

INSURER Prudential has shut down its Hong Kong wealth management business Pulse Wealth, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday (May 8), as part of a wider push to streamline its business.

Prudential said it had closed the platform to refocus on other wealth offerings and remained in the Hong Kong wealth market. The company had set up a dedicated high net worth team to target opportunities in Hong Kong, it added.

“We’ve taken the decision to redirect our focus to align with our core wealth strategy,” Prudential said.

The decision was earlier reported by specialist publication Pensions & Investments.

The move comes after Prudential shut one of its wealth management platforms in Singapore in September, as part of a shake-up to refocus its business. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Hong Kong
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here