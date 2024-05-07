UniCredit jumps past 60 billion euro market cap to join elite club
The bank’s shares jumped as much as 3.5% to the highest level in almost 13 years after it reported Q1 profit that topped analyst estimates
UniCredit’S market capitalisation rose above 60 billion euros (S$87.4 billion) on Tuesday (May 7), making it one of four euro area banks to exceed that threshold.
The bank’s shares jumped as much as 3.5 per cent to the highest level in almost 13 years after it reported first-quarter profit that topped analyst estimates. The resulting increase in valuation made it a member of the bloc’s exclusive club of banks with market capitalisations above that level, which also includes BNP Paribas, Banco Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo.
UniCredit is a key beneficiary of the rapid interest rate hikes implemented by the European Central Bank over the past two years. That effect is likely to taper off eventually as the institution is expected to ease monetary policy starting in June.
In addition, chief executive officer Andrea Orcel has led the way in European banking on investor payouts, returning almost 18 billion euros to shareholders through buybacks and dividends since 2021. Orcel also raised guidance for payouts earlier on Tuesday.
The bank’s shares have soared about 46 per cent this year, one of the best performers among European lenders. The stock is up almost fourfold since Orcel took over about three years ago. BLOOMBERG
Banking & Finance
