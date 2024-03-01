US: Wall St opens subdued after rally on AI boost, inflation relief

WALL Street’s main indexes opened subdued on Friday (Mar 1) after a rally in the previous session driven by an inflation reading that strengthened bets of interest rate cuts by June this year and a persistent artificial-intelligence mania.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.88 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 38,989.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.24 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 5,098.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.90 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 16,109.83 at the opening bell. REUTERS

