Casino operator MGM beats fourth-quarter estimates on China travel rebound

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 10:02 am Updated Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 10:08 am
Travel rebound in China and Macau has been a tailwind for casino operators such as MGM and Wynn Resorts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

MGM Resorts International beat market expectations for fourth-quarter on Tuesday (Feb 13), as its China business benefited from the removal of certain pandemic-related restrictions in gambling hub Macau.

“Premium positioning and offerings in Las Vegas enable us to capture incremental profit during major events such as the inaugural Formula 1 race and our first Super Bowl,” CEO Bill Hornbuckle said.

Adjusted property Ebitdar for MGM China was 18 per cent higher in the quarter, over 2019 levels.

The Las Vegas-based company’s quarterly regional operations revenue fell 12 per cent to US$873 million, due to a decrease in casino revenues that were partially attributable to the effects of the union strike at MGM Grand Detroit.

Last year, after negotiations, MGM reached a five-year agreement with Las Vegas hospitality unions to increase wages for employees.

MGM’s total revenue rose 22 per cent to US$4.4 billion in the quarter to December, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$4.1 billion, according to LSEG data.

Its quarterly adjusted profit per share of US$1.06 also came ahead of Wall Street expectations of 71 US cents.

Shares of the company were down 3.6 per cent in extended trading. REUTERS

Financial results

