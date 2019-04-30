You are here

CDL Hospitality Trusts posts 3.7% lower Q1 DPS at 2.09 Singapore cents

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 8:39 AM
TOTAL distribution per stapled security (DPS) for CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) declined 3.7 per cent to 2.09 Singapore cents for the first quarter to March 31, from 2.17 Singapore cents a year ago.

Total distribution to stapled securityholders, after retention for working capital, stood at S$25.3 million, down 3.0 per cent from S$26.1 million for the year-ago period.

Revenue shrank 10.6 per cent to S$46.3 million for the first quarter, while net property income (NPI) also fell 10.7 per cent to S$33.8 million, the group reported on Tuesday before the market opened.

The lower NPI was primarily due to downtime at two of CDLHT’s properties – Orchard Hotel in Singapore and Dhevanafushi Maldives Luxury Resort in the Maldives – which both had ongoing renovation works.

Interest expense for Q1 rose by S$1.3 million, mainly because of additional loans for the acquisition of Hotel Cerretani Florence in Italy, renovation works and higher funding cost.

CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and CDL Hospitality Business trust.

The counter closed up one Singapore cent to S$1.60 on Monday.

