Citi promotes Damien Tan to corporate banking head for Singapore 

CITI has named banking veteran Damien Tan as its head of corporate bank for Singapore.

On Monday (May 6), the group said that his new role was effective May 1, and will require him to drive the business performance for Citi’s corporate banking business in Singapore.

Tan will “lead the bank’s coverage of top-tier local corporates, the public sector, financial institutions and multinational clients in the country”, while also serving as a member of Citi’s Singapore management committee.

He reports to K Balasubramanian, head of corporate banking for Asia South, as well as Tibor Pandi, Citi country officer and head of banking for Singapore.

Tan was previously Citi’s head of local corporates for Singapore, responsible for managing local corporate relationships across industries including real estate, healthcare and agribusiness.

In his last role, he was also in charge of corporate banking business aspects that included strategy, client acquisition, product partnerships and deal origination.

Tan holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He began his career at Citi in 2003 as a management associate with the corporate and investment bank division. Other positions he has held in the group include investment product manager at Citi Singapore’s offshore banking business, International Personal Bank.

In Hong Kong, he was part of the bank’s Asia fixed income syndicate team, where he assisted in originating and executing bond issuances for Citi’s Asian clients across sovereigns, corporates and banks.

Highlighting Tan’s experience of more than two decades, Citi said that he brings “deep industry knowledge and understanding of the needs of today’s local corporate clients”.

“I am proud that Damien has grown with us, starting his career at Citi with the management associate programme, and has risen to the opportunity to head up our corporate banking business in Singapore to drive its strategy and growth,” said Pandi.