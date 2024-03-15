McDonald’s online services down in Singapore amid widespread outage

MOBILE ordering services on the McDonald’s app here were down on Mar 15, as the fast-food chain suffered a widespread technology outage across its outlets in multiple countries, including Australia, Hong Kong and Japan.

McDonald’s said in a statement on Mar 15 at 6.30pm: “We are aware of a technology outage which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved.

“We thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. Notably, the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.”

A message seen at 4.30pm on the McDonald’s mobile app said the fast-food company is experiencing issues with the app, temporarily affecting mobile orders, deals and rewards.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said McDonald’s on its app.

The McDelivery website said the platform is closed for maintenance.

The outage appears to have affected some electronic kiosks at outlets here, including some in Toa Payoh.

The kiosks at the McDonald’s outlet at 51@AMK were in service, but employees were seen calling for customers to collect their orders as the screens that usually displayed the order numbers were turned off. Staff in the kitchen could be seen communicating orders verbally to each other.

McDonald’s in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan also reported system issues on Mar 15. Social media users have also complained of disruptions across Europe.

McDonald’s Japan, which suspended operations at an unspecified number of its roughly 2,900 outlets in the country, tweeted: “There is currently a system failure. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored.”

On the McDonald’s Hong Kong website, the company said a computer system failure had caused the issue and customers are advised to order from staff at store counters.

In Australia, the company’s spokesman said it is aware of a technology outage impacting its restaurants nationwide and is working to resolve the issue.

A customer from Australia said on social media platform X that food and electronic payment were still available at the physical outlets, but another customer said it was “impossible to buy anything” via drive-through or online.

The Straits Times has contacted McDonald’s in Singapore for comment. THE STRAITS TIMES