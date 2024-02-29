🎤 Enchanted: A non-Swiftie’s takeaway from the Taylor Swift mania

Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive

👀 Look what you made me do: Swiftonomics

Ever heard of “Swiftonomics”? You know you’ve made it in life when you are big enough to impact global economies.

What it is: Swiftonomics is the phenomenon where Taylor Swift’s presence in a country offers it a significant economic boost. The term was coined by Bloomberg reporter Augusta Saraiva as an example of the power of live music when it comes to consumer spending.

Why it matters: Singapore is no stranger to Swiftonomics, it seems. The government reportedly offered subsidies of up to S$4 million for each Eras Tour concert here, in exchange for the star not performing elsewhere in South-east Asia, claimed Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin earlier this month.

Whatever her reasons for choosing Singapore as her only concert stop in South-east Asia, it is clear that Swift is one savvy businesswoman who knows what she wants.

❤️ Why fans have a Love Story with Taylor Swift

It’s not easy being a pop star, but it’s probably even more difficult to be one who is constantly ridiculed for writing love songs and having her professional identity crafted as “the one who always writes about her exes”.