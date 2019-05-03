You are here

Frasers Property Q2 earnings up 8.3% to S$120.4m; to pay out 2.4 Singapore cents per share

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 8:33 AM
FRASERS Property’s net profit rose 8.3 per cent to S$120.4 million for its second quarter ended March 31, from S$111.1 million a year ago, mainly supported by the timing of sales and settlements of development projects in Australia, it said on Friday morning before the market opened.

The group said it benefited from the first full half-year contribution from its business park portfolio in the UK, as well as contributions from Frasers Tower and the south wing of Northpoint City in Singapore. It also recognised profits from residential developments after project completions and settlements, mainly from Australia and China.

Earnings per share was 2.81 Singapore cents for the second quarter, up from 2.72 cents a year ago.

Revenue for Q2 increased 11.1 per cent to S$934.3 million, from S$841.1 million in the previous year.

The board declared a 2.4 Singapore cent interim dividend per share to be paid out on June 10, taking into account the profits achieved for the first half of fiscal 2019.

Frasers Property shares closed at S$1.85 on Thursday, down one Singapore cent.

