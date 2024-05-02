Hot stock: DBS hits all-time high on record Q1 net profit

SHARES of DBS : D05 0 % reached an all-time peak after the lender reported a record first-quarter performance together with a S$0.54 per share interim dividend after adjusting for its 1-for-10 bonus issue.

As at 9.24 am on Thursday (May 2), it was up as much as 3.2 per cent or S$1.10 to S$36 – a price unsurpassed in the bank’s trading history – amid heavy trading with 2.8 million shares changing hands.

It later eased to trade at S$35.49 as at 10.20 am, up S$0.59 or 1.7 per cent. The counter was also the top traded in terms of volume with 4.1 million shares worth S$147 million transacted at the time.