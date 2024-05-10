Hot stock: Great Eastern shares jump 39% as OCBC mounts S$1.4 billion privatisation offer at S$25.60 per share
OCBC chief executive says the privatisation is a natural progression
SHARES of Great Eastern rocketed as much as 39 per cent shortly after it lifted trading halt, following OCBC’s S$1.4 billion privatisation offer on Friday (May 10).
OCBC has made a voluntary unconditional general offer for the 11.56 per cent stake in Great Eastern that it does not currently own, with the aim to delist its insurance arm.
The offer price of S$25.60 per share represents a 36.9 per cent premium over Great Eastern’s last traded price of S$18.70 before the offer announcement. It is, however, at a 30 per cent discount to Great Eastern’s embedded value per share of S$36.59 as at Dec 31, 2023.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Companies & Markets
TSMC keeps sales growth up in April as AI drives 60% jump
OCBC CEO confident on 2024 performance as Q1 profit rises 5% to S$1.98 billion
Europe’s rush for rate cuts shifts global market power away from US
A$90 billion Australia pension reviews investments as Israel-linked firms face pressure
JPMorgan says India index inclusion on track, clients ready
SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips