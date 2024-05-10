Hot stock: UOI surges to over 6-month high amid heavy trading

SHARES of United Overseas Insurance : U13 0 % (UOI) spiked on Friday (May 10) morning to reach a year-to-date record on brisk trading activity.

As at 9.27am, the general insurance arm of UOB : U11 0 % rose S$0.41 or 7 per cent to S$6.29 – a level not seen since Sep 8, 2023.

It later eased to trade at S$6.15, up 4.6 per cent or S$0.27, as at 3.14pm. Some 77,600 securities changed hands at the time, which was significantly above the counter’s average volume of 4,273.